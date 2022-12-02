Georgian College takes steps toward Truth and Reconciliation with Indigenization strategy

Georgian College takes steps toward Truth and Reconciliation through a new Indigenization strategy launched this week.

Titled Maajiishkaadaa, meaning let's move forward together, the strategy focuses on six pillars aimed at adding Indigenous elements to the school and building stronger relationships.

The six pillars are Truth and Reconciliation, leadership, representation, community engagement, curriculum and pedagogy, and cultural enrichment – all under the visual representation of an arbour.

An arbour is a familiar structure for Indigenous peoples used in the central area of a Pow Wow.

"I'm pleased that the work done to date in collaboration with the Anishinabe Education and Training Circle is recognized and reflected in this strategy," said Mary-Anne Willsey, Georgian's board of governor's vice-president and Anishinabe Education and Training Circle chair.

"It will be a guiding document for all of us in the Georgian community as we journey together toward a period of reconciliation, and I'm privileged to be part of this journey."

Kevin Weaver, Georgian College president and CEO, said he's already taken steps to Indigenize elements around the school, including its Coat of Arms – adding a four-colour feather added his presidential convocation gown.

"It's important to me that reconciliation isn't a performative act but an authentic step forward," Weaver said.

"We expect to see more positive and mindful changes across the college as we launch this new Indigenization strategy and move forward on the journey of Truth and Reconciliation.

"Georgian is a learning institution, and we're here to grow – both students and employees. Together, with Indigenous partners, we'll all continue to learn and unlearn."

The college has several initiatives it hopes to achieve shortly as part of the new two-year Indigenization strategy.

Initiatives include "establishing an E-Zhinoomaagejig Reconcili-action Guiding Circle, rolling out a 4 Seasons of Reconciliation learning module for employees and a revised recruitment plan that increases self-identified Indigenous college employees," as stated in a recent press release.

Other initiatives include "meaningful integration of Indigenous content across all academic areas, and an increased physical and virtual presence of Indigenous languages, values, peoples, ways of knowing, symbols, esthetics, and procedures."

Anishnaabe artist and visual storyteller Emily Kewageshig recently unveiled her painting - Across the Horizon - which is on display at the Owen Sound campus.

Once the two years are up, the college will determine its progress and what it plans to do next.