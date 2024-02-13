Georgian College unveils state-of-the-art simulation environment for student learning

Georgian College unveiled a state-of-the-art simulation environment, a first of its kind in Ontario's higher education landscape, on Tuesday.

The project, funded by government contributions and generous donors, represents a nearly $3 million investment in cutting-edge technology within Georgian's Sadlon Centre for Health, Wellness, and Sciences.

Kevin Weaver, president and CEO of Georgian College, emphasized the significance of the renovations in advancing innovation and enhancing student learning experiences.

"This new space and technology will help our programs meet the complex needs of our local communities," Weaver stated.

Already in use by Health, Wellness, and Sciences students, the newly renovated 15,000-square-foot facilities feature an immersive simulation space, including HAL - a lifelike patient simulator.

"The room is equipped with 360-degree cameras to enable the customization of virtual-reality spaces without the use of a headset, thereby placing participants in their exact working environment so when they start a field placement or career in a health-care setting, they're more prepared," a release from the college on Tuesday noted.

"It's a safe learning space where we can actually do things like hear the patient simulators' heartbeats, do our assessments and see whether we're doing it accurately by checking with the machines. This will give nursing students confidence in going into their clinicals and when we start working as nurses," said Vibhu Vibhu, a student in the nursing program.

Officials say the college is the first post-secondary institution in Canada to have the patient simulator, which will be implemented full-time into student programming.