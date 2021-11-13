Georgian College virtual open house happening today

Some of the future graduates of Georgian College are getting their first look at the school today.

The college is hosting its Fall Open House virtually this year. Students from near and far will be able to log in remotely to check out all that the campus has to offer. They will be able to learn more about different programs and even speak with faculty.

The open house is open to any prospective students as well as any of their family and friends. It is also open to staff, current students and the general public.

It will be running until 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

