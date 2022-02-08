Georgian Grizzlies hire head coach for women’s basketball team

The Georgian Grizzlies hired a new coach for the women's basketball team.

Brian Hutton was introduced as head coach on Monday.

"I love the idea of building, of a fresh start, fresh page and of building the culture I want, one that athletes want to be a part of," Hutton said in a press release Monday. "I am super excited and can't wait to get started."

Hutton has post-secondary experience in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) and with the University of Toronto Mississauga and Algonquin College in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA).

The women’s basketball program is currently on hiatus and won’t be playing in the 2021-22 season slated to begin this week.

David Laliberte, Georgian College's athletics manager, said he believes Hutton will play a significant role in reviving the women’s program.

"His commitment to building a strong culture and focusing on the development of his players to be successful not only on the court – but in life beyond it – is key to re-establishing women's basketball here at Georgian," Laliberte said.

"I look forward to Brian being part of Georgian's commitment to excellence in sports for years to come."

Re-establishing the program is something Hutton said he is looking forward to.

"We'll never have this much downtime before a season again. It's an opportunity to lay the foundation of our program and to start developing our athletes," Hutton said.

"It's my hope that, come October, our hard work and development will show when we take the court and can be competitive right away within the OCAA."

Hutton has also had a lot of success as a high school coach in Alberta, where he built two programs from the ground up into perennial championship contenders.