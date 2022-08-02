Georgian Triangle Humane Society hosts 10th annual walkathon - virtually

Asking your friends and neighbours to pay you to walk your own dog makes sense when it's for a good cause.

The Georgian Triangle Humane Society (GTHS) is hosting its 10th annual fundraiser seeking community champions to raise funds for its adoption services.

"Our fundraisers rely on community members that roll up their sleeves and get involved," said Kristin Holmes, GTHS' marketing and public relations manager.

"These events take dedication, determination and local champions that understand just how valuable every dollar is for our mission and work," she said.

With homeless animals entering the shelter daily, Holmes said as the local population expands, requests for veterinary and surrender services are higher than before.

Housing and food insecurity also impact pets, leaving pet owners frantic to find support.

The GTHS Walkathon is a virtual fundraiser from July 31st to Aug. 6th.

The events culminate at Tails of the Mountain Dog Festival with a celebration walk at 1 p.m. on Aug. 6 in Meaford.