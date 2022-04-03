Georgina celebrates local Olympic athlete
The Town of Georgina celebrated a local Olympic athlete.
Olympic athlete Erin Ambrose was in Keswick for a meet and greet with fans.
"I truly wouldn't have been at the Olympic games without the support of my family," Ambrose says. "For anybody who feels like sometimes it's just not there, your family will always be there to support you. They will support your dreams and your crazy activities," she added.
The Town proclaimed March 27 'Erin Ambrose Day' after the Olympian who played on Team Canada's Women's Hockey team.
The Keswick native, along with her team, claimed gold at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Celebrations for the inaugural day were pushed back to Sunday.
Residents were invited to a free public skate at the Georgina Ice Palace and to wear Canada's colours.
Fans lined the entryway of the arena to welcome the Olympian, followed by a meet and greet.
Ambrose says she appreciates the support from her hometown.
"I'm blown away by the support," she says. "I'm truly proud to be a Canadian, and I'm truly proud to be from Keswick, so thank you everybody!"
