Georgina Fire gets carbon monoxide training gift

Georgina Fire and Rescue Services received an early Christmas present from Enbridge Gas.

Georgina is one of 50 Ontario fire departments sharing $250,000 in the Safe Community Project Assist program.

"Enbridge's generous donation of $5,000 to purchase firefighting and carbon monoxide training materials through Project Assist will provide our suppression staff with the necessary skill sets to protect our residents," says Fire Chief Ron Jenkins.

The Fire Marshal's Public Fire Safety Council (FMPFSC) supplements existing training for Ontario volunteer fire and composite departments in communities where Enbridge Gas operates.

Georgina Fire and Rescue Services is a composite fire service with three fire stations that provide 24-hour, seven-days-a-week protection.

It is responsible for delivering public education, fire prevention and code enforcement, fire protection, ice/water rescue and technical rescue.

The department is also responsible for leading and coordinating the town's emergency management plan.

"Firefighting can be dangerous and unpredictable, and these training materials positively contribute to the health and safety of firefighters and the broader community," said Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal and chairperson of the FMPFSC.