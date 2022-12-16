Georgina man, 70, killed in collision with dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Police are investigating a deadly collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville involving a dump truck that claimed the life of a Georgina senior.

Investigators with York Regional Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision Thursday shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of Bloomington Road, west of McCowan Road.

Police say the dump truck collided with a white Mitsubishi RVR.

Paramedics rushed the SUV driver, a 70-year-old man, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he did not survive.

The dump truck driver, a 21-year-old, remained at the scene and was uninjured.

Police closed the area between Kennedy and McCowan roads for the investigation. It has since reopened.

Investigators are asking for dash cam footage of the collision or driving behaviour leading up to the fatal crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.