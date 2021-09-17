Gerard Butler's Copshop written by Edmonton-area law student

A St. Albert man will get to see his name in the credits of a new Hollywood movie released in theatres on Friday.

“It’s like a positive anxiety,” said Kurt McLeod.

McLeod wrote the screen play for the action thriller Copshop starring Gerard Butler.

But big-time Hollywood screen writer isn’t McLeod’s full-time job. He’s currently articling at a local law firm and wrote Copshop during his free time while working as a financial advisor.

“It’s been really fun to see that escalate as all sorts of different stars become attached and the budget explodes and then the marketing and everything,” he said.

Kurt McLeod

Because of the pandemic, there won’t be a fancy red carpet premiere.

Instead, McLeod will watch his film come to life on the big screen at the movie theatre in north Edmonton he often went to as a child.

“I don’t have to worry about people recognizing me or anything, but I’ll be doing the same thing;I’ll be sitting in the back just staring at everybody seeing how they react to the movie,” McLeod said.

The movie is set in a police station where Butler, who plays a professional hitman, follows a mark into police custody.

“A local cop at the police station who’s played by an actress named Alexis Louder, she becomes involved and stops it from happening, so everything kind of spirals out of control from there,” explained McLeod.

He’s now working on other scripts, hoping his name comes up in movie credits again in the future.

