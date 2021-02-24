A two-year-old cat lost its leg and tail after being found frozen on a porch in Ottawa earlier this month.

The Ottawa Humane Society says Gerda is recovering after being rushed to the clinic three weeks ago near death.

"Gerda's body temperature and blood sugar were too low to be measured. She was emaciated and dehydrated," said the humane society in a statement.

"Her tail hung limp and one of her hind legs was broken. OHS veterinarians estimated that if Gerda had spent minutes longer exposed to the cold, she may not have survived."

The humane society says Gerda's tail was severely wounded and her fractured leg bone had broken through the skin.

Once Gerda was stable enough to receive surgery, Dr. Shelley Hutchings and Dr. Mary Thompson performed an operation to remove the tail and leg.

"Gerda likely has a long road ahead of her," said Dr. Hutchings, Chief Veterinarian at the Ottawa Humane Society. "But we're optimistic that she will make a complete recovery."

The Ottawa Humane Society is collecting donations to help cover the cost of Gerda's care.