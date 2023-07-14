German leader confident that a surging far-right party will shrink again before the next election
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed optimism Friday that support for a far-right party which has been surging in the polls lately will shrink to previous levels again by the time of the next national election in 2025.
