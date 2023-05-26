German police to probe Pink Floyd star Roger Waters after he wore a satirical Nazi costume during concert
Police in Germany have launched a criminal investigation into Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, after he appeared dressed in a costume resembling a Nazi uniform during two concerts in Berlin last week.
-
-
More judges needed to deal with case backlog, says Nova Scotia chief justiceThe provincial court system in Nova Scotia is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic under significant strain, said Chief Judge Pamela Williams at the Inaugural State of the Nova Scotia Courts Address, held Friday afternoon.
-
N.B. government expands review of province's policy on sexual orientation in schoolsThe New Brunswick government has expanded the review of the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
-
Wildfire danger prompts travel restrictions in southeastern ManitobaThe Manitoba government is limiting vehicle travel in the southeast part of the province due to wildfire concerns.
-
'A fractious history': Planning of Canada Day festivities sparks controversyThe planning of Canada Day festivities in a few major Canadian cities has sparked controversy — and one professor says it’s not surprising given the country’s complicated history.
-
'We are committed to the original deal': Federal government remains confident regarding Windsor battery plant negotiationsNegotiations continue between Stellantis and LG and the Canadian government to keep the $5 billion NextStar Energy EV battery plant and roughly 3,000 jobs in Windsor.
-
Pet Valu Dog walk fundraiser in Barrie to raise money for dog guidesDogs, and their owners, are invited to a fundraiser in Barrie that will benefit dog guides. Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is providing life-changing dog guides to Canadians with disabilities.
-
Toronto man accused of randomly spitting on 3 people on TTC propertyA Toronto man who allegedly spat on three different people unprovoked on TTC property earlier this month is being sought by police.
-
Minden and Chesley, Ont. residents fight to save their hospital's futuresResidents from Minden and Chesley band together to fight for both community hospital's futures amid emergency department closures.