The German underdogs gritted out a 4-3 overtime victory against Slovakia on Monday, earning their first win at the world junior hockey championships in Edmonton.

Ottawa Senators prospect Tim Stutzle burried two goals for the Germans, and helped set up Mario Zimmerman for the game winner on a power play four minutes into overtime.

Florian Elias also scored for Germany and Simon Gnyp registered three assists.

Michal Mrazik had two goals for Slovakia, and Oleksiy Mykluka rounded out the scoring.

Despite dressing just five defencemen and nine forwards, Germany outshot the Slovaks 32-25.

It's been a difficult tournament for Germany. Nine players tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Edmonton, preventing the team from running a real practice until Christmas Day and leaving the squad short-handed for preliminary round games.

After suffering a 16-2 drubbing at the hands of the Canadians on Saturday, Germany struck first against the Slovaks on Monday, with Stutzle finding the back of the net 5:39 into the first period. The third-overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft ended the game with 31:01 of ice time.

The two sides traded goals through the first and second frames, then played to a draw in the third, forcing extra time.

Mykluka was called for hooking 2:28 into overtime and with the clock ticking down, Zimmerman's shot from the slot found its way through traffic and beat Slovak goalie Simon Latkoczy.

The result leaves Switzerland as the lone team without a win in Group A.

Slovakia will be back in action Wednesday when they take on Finland. Germany will face Switzerland later the same day.

Sweden 4, Austria 0

Sweden's win streak remains alive after the team posted a 4-0 win over Austria on Monday.

Carolina Hurricanes prospect Noel Gunler scored twice for the Swedes, who have 54 consecutive preliminary round victories at the world junior hockey championship.

Lucas Raymond, picked fourth overall by the Detroit Red Wings at the 2020 NHL draft, had a goal and an assist, and Theodor Niederbach rounded out the scoring.

The Swedes shelled Austrian netminder Sebastian Wraneschitz, who stopped 61-of-65 shots. Hugo Alnefelt made six saves for the shutout.

The victory moved Sweden into sole possession of first place in Group B with two wins and six points.

Austria will back in action on Wednesday against Russia. Sweden is set to play Russia on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2020.