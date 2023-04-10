Get a first look at the future of the former Bay building in downtown Winnipeg

New photos from the Southern Chiefs Organizations (SCO) reveal what Winnipeggers can expect for the future of the Hudson’s Bay building in downtown Winnipeg.

The SCO took possession of the historic landmark last month, with plans to transform the building into a space for reconciliation. The project includes housing units, childcare spaces, a museum, a health and healing centre, and restaurants, including a rebooted Paddlewheel restaurant. The building will also become the Governance House for the chiefs of the southern First Nations.

The SCO noted that the project, called Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn or ‘it is visible,’ will champion environmental sustainability, using technologies that will result in a reduction in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn will create employment opportunities, including more than one million working hours during the construction phase.

The transformed Hudson’s Bay building is slated to open in November 2026.

The following are some images released by the SCO of what the new building will look like.