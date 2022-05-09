Get a flash of the past with a retro fun run and walk in Barrie
Throw on some leg warmers and get physical to support the Barrie Rotary Club.
On Wednesday, May 25, the Barrie Rotary Club will be holding its 35th 'Fun Run and Walk' at the Southshore Community Centre.
The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
After two years of virtual races, the event is back with a retro theme for an in-person or virtual walk or run.
There will be music from different decades along the route this year, and participants are encouraged to dress up in line with their favourite decade.
There will be prizes available for the best-dressed teams and individuals.
All of the proceeds raised during the event go back into the community.
Registration is $40 for adults and $10 for kids.
Participants can choose between a five-kilometre or ten-kilometre walk, and there will be an 80s dance party at the finish line.
If you'd like to join in on the fun, you can register online.
