Get a free vehicle pass to an Ontario park at the Timmins Public Library

The Timmins Public Library is one of 200 libraries that are lending day-use vehicle permits to visit any of Ontario's 115 provincial parks, including many in northeastern Ontario.

The permit gives people access to a park for the day to encourage them to see what natural wonders await them and make the outing less expensive for a family.

Borrowing one of these permits will save you anywhere from $10-$20.

The library has been participating in the provincial initiative since it launched in 2021.

"We thought it was a great opportunity for folks to get out in nature," said Carole-Ann Demers, chief executive officer of the Timmins Public Library.

“So since then, the community has really embraced the program and we continue to offer it every year.”

Anyone with a valid library card may borrow one of four passes available at the library. It may be borrowed for one week and renewed up to two more times, as long as there is no waiting list. The C.M. Shields Centennial Branch in South Porcupine also has two passes.

"Once they pick up the permit, they can go to any Ontario Provincial Park and use the permit there so there’s really no restriction," said Demers.

"All that we ask is that to avoid disappointment is to call ahead to the Ontario Parks and reserve your spot.”

The province said it is spending $41.7 million in the next two years to upgrade and maintain parks to make them more enjoyable. Residents are encouraged to learn more about the Healthy Parks, Healthy People initiative.

According to the Ontario Parks website, that initiative is a worldwide movement to encourage people to spend more time in nature, in part because 90 per cent of a Canadian's life is spent indoors and 69 per cent of one's time is sitting.

Ontario Parks reports that 94 per cent of park visitors say a trip to a provincial park provides stress relief and relaxation from everyday modern life.