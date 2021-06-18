Get a side of ice cream or kettle corn with your COVID-19 vaccine at Saskatoon pop-up clinic

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is holding a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday.

It’s being held from noon to 5 p.m between First and Second Ave in front of Midtown Plaza.

It is administering first doses for Pfizer.

The clinic will provide coupons for free ice cream from the Mean Green Ice-Cream Machine or free kettle corn from Prairie Poppins.

Anyone aged 12 or older is eligible for their first dose of Pfizer.