Get a unique glimpse into school in the 1800s at the Coldwater museum

Families are welcome to step back in time and experience a unique glimpse into education from over a century ago while school is out this summer.

The Coldwater Canadiana Heritage Museum on Woodrow Road offers lessons from a "schoolmistress," which include reading, writing and arithmetic.The entire school setting is reminiscent of the 1800s, with children lining up to have their fingernails inspected before entry, joining in a reading of the class rules, and reciting God Save the Queen.

"That is the first challenge for some of them, and I show them a picture of Queen Victoria, and then we begin our lesson. The kids are well behaved, and I've had parents say, 'I've never seen my child this well behaved,' because we read the rules that were effective in 1819," said Patricia Turnour, with the museum.

The one-room classroom is even equipped with a dunce chair and pointed hat.

"I think that one is the funniest to me because if they are acting silly, they get to sit in the chair and wear the hat. They think that is hilarious, so they love it," said Avery Tofts, Coldwater Canadiana Heritage Museum.Museum staff say even the parents enjoy getting involved in the walk down yesteryear at the museum.

The volunteer-run museum offers interesting programs and experiences every day throughout the summer.