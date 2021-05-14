Get active and support community organizations in virtual Rotary Fun Run

The annual Rotary Club of Barrie Fun Run is coming up, and organizers hope people will get involved.

The 34th event is taking place virtually between May 22 and May 30.

Participants are asked to walk or run between five and 10 kilometres.

The Rotary Club of Barrie says every dollar raised goes right back into the community to support several organizations and causes, including Hospice Simcoe, the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre and community parks.

For anyone wanting to participate, the Rotary website has included some possible route ideas here.