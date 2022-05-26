iHeartRadio

Get Growing: Expert gardening tips and information

image.png

Spring’s here and it’s time to get growing!

Tune in Thursdays to CTV Kitchener News at Noon for gardening tips and information with Royal City Nursery’s Tanya Olsen and CTV weather specialist Shannon Bradbury.

You can also catch replays here on our website.

Sponsored by Royal City Nursery.

12