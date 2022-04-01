Get growing with the Seed Library at the C.M. Shields Centennial library branch

If gardening is something people in Timmins would like to try, the C.M. Shields Centennial library branch is ready to open up the Seed Library.

“Our inventory is up on our website. You can apply for your membership there or just place your order in the same way," said Louise Gaudette, the branch head at the C.M. Shields Centennial branch of the Timmins Public Library.

"Our seeds are ready, inventoried, ready for you to borrow, harvest and share."

Gaudette said there are more than 3,000 seed packets available, including a variety of produce, flowers and herbs.

“We’re hoping that you’ll check them out, bring them home, grow them, harvest seeds from one or two of the plants and give back to the seed library," she added.

Katrena Pelchat is a local gardener and manager of the Community Gardens for Anti-Hunger Coalition Timmins. She said there are many benefits to getting seeds from the library.

“It provides gardeners with a variety of seeds, it takes away the financial barrier, and in the long run it’s going to grow more resilient seeds," said Pelchat.

"So we’re going to have seeds that are better purposed for growing up here in the north.”

To get access to the Seed Library, contact Gaudette for free membership details. She also wants to spread the word about the initiative by hosting a logo contest.

"We’d like to brand it so that we can make it more visible and a little bit more fun and very community-minded,” she said.

If you like the idea of free seeds, but need guidance on what to do with them, the library also hosts a variety of online gardening sessions to help you discover the green thumb you may not realize you already have.