Get ready for snow at the Barrie Ski & Board Swap & Sale

Whether you need a new board or ski boots, the Barrie Ski & Board Equipment Swap & Sale event is just around the bend.

Hosted at Snow Valley Ski Resort over the next two weekends, gearing up for winter just got easier.

“Now we run it over two weekends,” said Wyn Smith, chairperson of the Barrie Swap & Sale committee.

“We have 4,000 people coming through; that’s why we run it over two weekends. We used to be swamped with customers and didn’t have enough (volunteer) salespeople to help them all,” he said.

What started as a COVID-19 practice to allow social distancing has now morphed into an event requiring booked appointments and spread over two weekends at the Snow Valley Ski Resort.

“Customers loved it – they weren’t squeezed for space, and they could try it (equipment) on,” said Smith.

This year, pre-booked times with limited capacity allows the volunteer Canadian Ski Patrollers to manage customer traffic, eliminate long line-ups and wait times for a more enjoyable shopping experience,” said Smith.

Purchasing an entry ticket will allow people to book an appointment for 30 minutes to try on equipment.

Everyone entering the Swap will require a ticket.

Tickets for adults and teens 16-plus are $5, and children 15-and-under are free.

Equipment Shopping Days:

Fri., Nov. 4 - 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 5 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 5 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 6 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 11 - 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 12 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 13 – 9 a.m. to 1p.m.

Equipment for Sale Drop-Off Day:

Thurs., Nov.3 – 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 10 – 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pick up Unsold Equipment: