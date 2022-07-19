Scorching temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday

A heat warning is in effect for the national capital region.

According to Environment Canada, hot and humid conditions are expected today and Wednesday.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be 30 C but with humidex it will feel like 37.

"What this week is going to bring are consistently warm tempreatures in the high 20s and low 30s," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV News. "This is what we call the dog days of summer."

The summer overall, however, has been cooler than others. For example, at this point two years ago Ottawa had had 20 days of at least 30-degree weather, Phillips said. So far this year, we've had just eight.

Environment Canada says the overnight low near 20 C on Tuesday “will provide little relief from the heat.”

Wednesday will be a similar day - a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be 31 C but with humidex feel like 41.

Some relief will come on Thursday. The forecast calls for rain and a high of 28 C.