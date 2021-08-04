Get ready to see Dundas Place closed to vehicles again as events return

The City of London is bringing back a number of activities that will see Dundas Street close from Ridout to Wellington streets in the coming weeks.

The road closures begin Wednesday and will continue at least through September. They include:

Dundas between Ridout Street and Talbot Street - Wednesdays 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Dundas between Ridout Street and Wellington Street -Thursday and Friday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wednesdays will see food trucks and outdoor seating alongside Budweiser Gardens, while patios will be extended and musicians and artists performing Thursday through Sunday.

Other upcoming events include:

Free Comic Book Day - Saturday, August 14

Vintage on the Block - Saturday, August 21

Dundas Village Arts - Saturday, August 21

Thursday Night Art Walk - Thursday evenings

All businesses remain open and two-hour free parking through the Honk app or Parking Services remains in effect.

Outdoor movie nights start August 13

If hitting a green space is more your speed, a 'Through the Decades' outdoor movie night series is also being offered at various parks across the city.

Those interested must pre-register as each night has a capacity limit. Masks are required when not seated. Registration opens at 8 a.m. the day of the show. Details of cancellations due to weather will be posted on the city's social media pages and emailed to anyone who has registered.

Here are the movies and locations: