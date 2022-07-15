Get set for a hot, and muggy weekend in the capital!

A hot, muggy weekend is ahead for the capital.

According to Environment Canada, Friday’s forecast calls for a mostly sunny day, with clouds moving in during the afternoon. The high will be 27 C with humidity it will feel like 29 C.

Overnight it will be partly cloudy with a low of 16.

Sun and hot temperatures will be around for the entire weekend.

Expect a sunny Saturday with a high of 28 C, with humidex feeling like 31.

Sunday will be hot again, a mix of sun and clouds, and a high of 30 C.