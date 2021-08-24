'Get tested ASAP': WECHU on Oshawa basketball tournament outbreak

The Windsor and Essex County Health Unit is urging anyone who attended a basketball tournament in Oshawa to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

Upwards of 7,000 people from across the province attended the 43rd annual Jane and Finch Classic basketball tournament.

It was held at the Playground Global Facility.

A squad from Windsor was reportedly among the teams competing.

Cases from Durham, Peel Toronto, and as far away as Quebec have already been infected, at least 20 cases have been identified to date, but the sheer size of the event has overwhelmed the health unit’s contract tracers.

The Durham health unit says at least two cases were spectators.