Get the clocks ready: northern Ontario is about to gain one hour

Get those internal clocks ready. Most Canadians from coast-to-coast we'll be gaining an extra hour of sleep when Daylight Saving Time comes to an end on Sunday morning.

Some rejoice with the extra hour in the fall, but for others, adjusting to a time change is easier said than done.

Linda Heldman gets up during the week at 5 o'clock in the morning to drive bus.

"It is a bit of a struggle," Heldman laughed. "I find that even though it's one hour, it still takes my body about a week … to adjust."

It's a similar story for Bryan Cooper, who may be one of the city's earliest risers. Cooper gets up every morning at about 3:30 a.m. to wake up Greater Sudbury as part of the 'Josh and Coop' show on Pure Country 91.7.

For the father of three young kids, sleep is a luxury he can't afford to lose.

"It is a huge deal if I can get an extra hour or so, my first alarm goes off at about 3:30 in the morning on weekdays, which is pretty crazy," he said. "Having that extra hour is monstrous."

"The sun will rise earlier in the morning, but also will set one hour earlier in the afternoon and that can lead to a depressive effect," said psychologist Joseph De Koninck.

De Koninck has spent his career studying the field of sleep and dreams through the University of Ottawa and the Canadian Institute for Health Research.

He said changes like this can lead to a disruption in the biological clock. It would be ideal if the country adopted standard time year round, to adjust naturally with the lights, and if we didn't, if we changed the clock heading into the weekend.

'It'll take a week'

"It'll take a week for your chock to resynchronize, provided you're exposed to the light where you are," De Koninck said.

"Exercise in the morning can also act as a synchronizer. It tells your vitals that it's time to get the day going, so people who take a walk in the morning, especially in the light, that's a very good recipe."

Ontario MPPs voted to stop the practice of the time change last year, but only if Quebec and New York passed similar legislation.

The idea was proposed by Ottawa West-Nepean MPP Jeremy Roberts, a Conservative.

The Sudburians we spoke with say they could live on Standard Time year round.

"If we stayed in the same time, our bodies would adjust accordingly," said Heldman.

"Especially being up that early in the morning (laughs), I would also say if there are opportunities where I could get more sleep, maybe adding an extra hour multiple times through the year -- that'll never happen -- that would be even better," said Cooper.