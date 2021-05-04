'Get the first vaccine that you can get': NACI recommendations could lead to vaccine hesitancy, UW expert says

The recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) are broad and may contribute to vaccine hesitancy in Waterloo Region according to a vaccine specialist at the University of Waterloo.

In an interview with CTV News on Tuesday, Dr. Kelly Grindrod, an Associate Professor with the School of Pharmacy at the University of Waterloo, suggested the communication from NACI may cause confusion and vaccine hesitancy in the region.

“We absolutely have a lot of virus in Waterloo Region. It seems to be trending in the right way but, we’re by no means out of the woods,” said Grindrod. “I think in regions that have hotspot neighbourhoods, the message continues to be – if you can get a vaccine, get the first vaccine you can get.”

A transcript of the interview can be read below:

Q: What did you make of the recommendations that we saw from NACI come out on Monday?

Dr. Grindrod: In some ways the recommendations weren’t entirely different than what we were already thinking before; the challenge was more in how they were shared. It was the idea that, ideally you have access to an mRNA vaccine like Pfizer or Moderna but, in situations where it’s going to be quite some time before you could access it, the big question that everybody has is, ‘Should I get the AstraZeneca vaccine if I could get it tomorrow versus waiting?’” The recommendation was kind of in those lines which was, ‘If you feel like you need it, you could get it earlier.’” The way it was communicated I think for a lot of people who did in fact get it, it was quite hard for them; there were a lot of questions around whether people had made the wrong decision.

Q: The preferred status isn’t new but, what was new at least in terms of what was shared with us on Monday is this safety signal associated with AstraZeneca, and now the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Can you explain to us what exactly this means?

Dr. Grindrod: What we’re talking about is something called Vaccine Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia, or they call it VITT for short. It appears to be this immune reaction that triggers a very rare but, potentially serious clotting problem. A safety signal – so when people were asking early on, they’d say, ‘Okay, I want long-term research, I’m not going to take it until there’s long-term research.’” That’s actually not what we were waiting for, what we want to see is when something like a drug or a vaccine is given to millions of people sometimes side effects show up that don’t show up in trials of 40,000 to 50,000 people; sometimes you get a ‘safety signal’ – something that’s rare and serious. That’s exactly what happened here. We had excellent data out of Europe suggesting that this rare but, serious reaction can happen across ages, maybe a little bit more in young people. We had to weigh the risk and the benefits.

Q: We’ve seen millions of doses of AstraZeneca used across the United Kingdom and Europe. What have you made of its use there?

Dr. Grindrod: That’s the thing about these vaccines, they are extremely effective. The most important outcome for all the vaccines for COVID is if they prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death – and all four vaccines that are in the market in Canada protect against almost all cases of severe illness, hospitalization and death. Now what you have to weigh that against is this very rare, but serious potential reaction called VIT. We know with AstraZeneca it seems to happen with one in every 100,000 vaccinations; with Johnson and Johnson it might be closer to one in every 500,000. To put that in context, what we’ve seen from some of the Ontario data, is that in most regions for every 60 vaccines that you give you prevent one case of COVID, and in a hotspot it’s closer to about 30 vaccines that you prevent one case of COVID so, these vaccines are really effective in the context of a third wave where there’s a lot of virus, the hospitals are full and the health system is under a lot of strain.

Q: What would your recommendation to someone in Waterloo Region be when it comes to getting the AstraZeneca shot or the Johnson and Johnson shot?

Dr. Grindrod: The message is going to continue for some time to be – get the first vaccine that you can get. If you’re in a region that doesn’t have a lot of virus, if you’re in a lucky region, some of the east coast for example, that isn’t dealing with a lot of spread, if you were in another country for example in New Zealand or Australia where you don’t see a lot of spread, you may really start to question the value of the vector vaccines. When you’re in a place like Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, places that are dealing with a lot more virus right now and the hospitals are really strained – the benefits of the vector vaccines, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson, vastly outweigh the risks. That’s the challenge of the NACI statement, it was one broad statement that people have to try to apply to their own lives.

(Video and transcribed interview edited for time and clarity)