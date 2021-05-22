Get the party started! Live audience for Eurovision final The Eurovision Song Contest that was canceled last year because of the pandemic is goes live front of 3,500 fans and a global television audience. Food trucks coming to Saanich parks in July under new pilot program The District of Saanich will allow food trucks at select parks this summer under a new pilot program. N.S. RCMP investigating after shots fired at a home The Halifax District RCMP is looking for information about an incident where they say someone shot at a home, several times. 29 new COVID-19 cases reported by WECHU Saturday, no new deaths The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Saturday as the province allows some outdoor activities like tennis and golf.