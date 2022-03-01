'Get the Percs': Edmonton police release videos, stills of armed robbery suspect

Police are looking for help to identify a man who was captured on video Monday robbing a pharmacy in southwest Edmonton.

The man wore a toque and a mask and claimed to have a gun while demanding the prescription opioid pill Percocet, Edmonton Police Service said in a Tuesday news release.

"I want you to listen to everything I say…I want you to get the Percs…do everything I say, and I won't hurt you," the man can be heard telling an employee.

No gun is visible in the images provided.

Police said the robbery happened at roughly 1:20 p.m. Monday at a pharmacy near Chappelle Way SW and Chivers Loop SW. EPS did not say how many pills the man stole.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 25 years old, who is approximately 6'2" with a medium build.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.