Get to know our CTV News at Six anchor Alexandra Pinto

Alexandra Pinto will take over the desk for CTV News at Six on Jan. 31.

Get to know Alexandra ahead of her newscast on Monday evening.

WHY DID YOU GET INTO BROADCASTING?

While attending an arts high school for dance - something I was actually planning on pursing in post-secondary - I took a test during a career and civics class on potential careers that could be a good fit. That's when I was matched as a journalist. I started researching the industry and post-secondary options and took a real interest. I then took media courses in high school and attended Fanshawe for TV Broadcasting and Broadcast Journalism and have been fortunate to have a rewarding career so far.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE ABOUT YOUR JOB/CAREER HIGHLIGHTS?

I love being able to connect with the community every day and share local stories that impact everyone. I am very fortunate to do something I love daily. I’ve been able to speak with school board officials, medical officers of health, hospital officials and community groups to get more insight and have real conversations as we continue to navigate through this pandemic.

I’ve always enjoyed covering breaking news and crime. One of the first big crime stories I followed in the region was the disappearances and deaths of Linda and Cheyenne Daniel and the subsequent trial of Glenn Baumaunn who was found guilty of murder. I also reported on the student walkout and rally in Woodstock, following a series of youth suicides.

Working in TV can also be unpredictable; I will never forget suiting up in a beekeeping suit to go inside a local family’s home where they discovered more than 50,000 bees (that was a first for sure!).

WHAT PREVIOUS JOURNALISM JOBS DID YOU HAVE?

During high school I wrote articles for a local newspaper. During post-secondary I volunteered at a local television station (producing, editing, reporting and videography). My first internship was at CTV Toronto where I shadowed and assisted reporters and the assignment desk.

During my post-grad program, I did an internship at Global Toronto where I had similar assignments and was lucky enough to get hired as an Editorial Assistant.

Over the span of a couple of years I did the assignment desk, chase producing and worked on Global's coverage of the 2012 London Olympic Games (profiling medal hopefuls). I was then hired as a Community reporter where I shot, edited and reported stories.

I knew I wanted to pursue reporting and had an interest in anchoring, that’s when I took a videographer job here at CTV Kitchener in 2014.

From there I have been fortunate enough to have the chance to report, produce and anchor all of our shows and most recently, CTV News at 5.

WHAT ARE SOME PREVIOUS JOBS YOU HAD (NOT IN BROADCASTING)?

Lifeguard, swim instructor, dance instructor and retail.

WHAT DO YOU ENJOY DOING OUTSIDE OF WORK?

Art (drawing and trying to improve my watercolour skills); exploring new trails (especially with our pup Kodak); my fiancé Matthew and I really enjoy cooking and trying new recipes; hot yoga; and, of course, reading a good suspense novel.