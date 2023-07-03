'Get to know us': Residents of Regina's unhoused camp explain their situations to community leaders

A group of around 100 unhoused people living on the front lawn of Regina’s City Hall have been given an opportunity to explain their situation.

The group was invited to a meeting of community leaders and volunteers.

The move comes as the camp has grown in size and become crowded, according to residents.

“And then you put addiction and mental health, stress and just mix that all up,” camp resident Kayla “Pynk” Mitton told CTV News.

Experts have weighed in on the causes but this weekend, a meeting was held to give a voice to the unhoused.

“So that we could offer them a chance to speak for themselves,” community organizer Kale MacLellan said.

“We have seen their autonomy, their agency taken away time and time again and there’s really so much brilliance that we are missing out on.”

Another camp resident, Marc Thibault, says mental health and anxiety issues create barriers in accessing help.

“If you lose your temper at some point in the process, they’ll remember that and you’ll get judged by that and they’ll be very vindictive and will not help,” he said.

“It will not help you and make the process a lot longer.”

Alexis Dustyhorn says the unhoused are largely misunderstood by the rest of society.

“Like they’re really misunderstanding what’s going on with everybody,” he said.

“Like how to handle a person that does have mental issues or addictions of any kind, right, like could be addicted to living outside.”

“Don’t judge everybody by the way they look or how they act,” Mitton added.

“It’s simple. Get to know us.”

Those looking out for the welfare of the people at the camp hope that continued dialogue will lead to better understanding and meaningful change.