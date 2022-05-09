Get walking at the end of May to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis
A flag-raising took place at Barrie's City Hall on Monday to mark Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness Month.
MS Month is celebrated in May to raise awareness about the chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system.
Over 90,000 Canadians live with MS. On average, 12 people are diagnosed with the disease each day across the country.
Thousands of Canadians will lace up their sneakers for the MS Walk on Sunday, May 29.
The goal is to raise $4.5 million for research, and to raise awareness about the disease.
Often, people with MS are diagnosed between 20 and 49 years old, but it can also affect younger children and older adults.
Barrie residents have the opportunity to attend the walk in person at the Knights of Columbus Centre or join a virtual Livestream rally and walk in the community of their choosing.
Those who are looking to participate in the walk or donate to the cause can do so online.
