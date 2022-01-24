'Get well soon': Cape Breton community rallies around Zamboni driver

People in one Cape Breton community are rallying to help their Zamboni driver as he recovers from a life-threatening health scare.

Resident Mickey McNeil and many in Dominion, N.S. are thinking about their friend and colleague John Jerrott.

“On Friday afternoon he took a really bad heart attack. They were able to do some CPR on him until the ambulance arrived. As far as I know he flat-lined a couple of times,” said McNeil.

Jerrott is known to many around Dominion as the Zamboni Driver, and is as much a part of the local arena as the hockey itself.

“Zambonis’ and the drivers are just as much as a part of the hockey world as anything. We can’t operate unless the players are here to play hockey and they can’t play hockey unless we clean the ice,” added McNeil.

Jerrott is currently in a Halifax hospital with multiple blockages, and is currently awaiting a triple by-pass.

“First of all John is family. He is family to Dominion Arena. We have a small little group here,” said arena manager John Wadden.

Wadden says the support for Jerrott and his family has been overwhelming.

“My heart is just full with joy right now,” he added.

Jerrott is not only known in the community, but has built a relationship with players and parents over the years.

“He treats everybody, whether you’re playing tots, novice or a beer leaguer with respect,” said Glace Bay Minor Hockey President James Edwards.

Glace Bay Minor Hockey players are fundraising for the family and the association plans to make a donation of their own.

“Just to show John and his family how much we appreciate and respect him,” said Edwards.

Jerrott is an avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan, but no matter who you cheer for, people are encouraged to drop off donations at the rink or online.

“John we miss you. We love you and we are here for you and the community is here for you. Get well soon,” said Wadden