Get your cameras out because it's World Photography Day
A celebration that takes place on August 19, World Photography Day is meant to inspire photographers to share the world with others through photographs.
Created in 2009 by Korske Ara, an Australian photographer, the day originated from the invention of Daguerreotype photography which created a detailed image on a copper-plated sheet with a thin coat of silver without the need of a negative.
The date itself was picked to honor the development of the photographic process by Joseph Nicèphore Nièpce and Louis Daguerre in 1837. Two years later, the French government purchased the patent, making it "free to the world."
The first official World Photo Day online gallery took place in 2010 where 270 photographers shared their photos with people from over 100 countries.
How is the day celebrated? With photographs, of course!
Get out with your camera and capture all the wonderful moments.
Use the hashtag #WorldPhotographyDay or #WorldPhotoDay when sharing on your socials so others can enjoy your view.
