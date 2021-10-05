Get your jab on the GO at Lakehead U in Orillia Wednesday

Lakehead University students and staff won't have to go far to get vaccinated with the province's Go-Vaxx bus heading up Highway 11 on Wednesday.

The bus will be set up at the Orillia Campus from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. for those wanting and eligible to get their first or second jab.

People wanting to get vaccinated are reminded to:

Bring your health card. If you do not have a health card or your health card is expired, bring another form of government-issued photo identification such as a driver’s license, passport, status card or birth certificate.

Eat and drink something before you arrive to prevent feeling faint or dizzy while being vaccinated.

Dress for the weather in case there is a lineup.

Wear clothing that allows for easy access to the upper arm such as a loose-fitting top or a T-shirt.

Wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth and chin.

Do not visit the GO-VAXX bus if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Vaccinations will be available for students, staff, and community members born before 2009. No appointment is necessary