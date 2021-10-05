iHeartRadio

Get your jab on the GO at Lakehead U in Orillia Wednesday

Many got a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine at the GO-Vaxx Bus while it was stationed outside the Tanger Outlet Mall in Cookstown on Sun. Sept. 5, 2021 (Amanda Hicks/CTV News Barrie)

Lakehead University students and staff won't have to go far to get vaccinated with the province's Go-Vaxx bus heading up Highway 11 on Wednesday.

The bus will be set up at the Orillia Campus from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. for those wanting and eligible to get their first or second jab.

People wanting to get vaccinated are reminded to:

  • Bring your health card. If you do not have a health card or your health card is expired, bring another form of government-issued photo identification such as a driver’s license, passport, status card or birth certificate.
  • Eat and drink something before you arrive to prevent feeling faint or dizzy while being vaccinated.
  • Dress for the weather in case there is a lineup.
  • Wear clothing that allows for easy access to the upper arm such as a loose-fitting top or a T-shirt.
  • Wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth and chin.
  • Do not visit the GO-VAXX bus if you have symptoms of COVID-19. 

Vaccinations will be available for students, staff, and community members born before 2009. No appointment is necessary

