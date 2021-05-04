'Get your shot as soon as it's your turn': PM seeks to dispel concerns prompted by NACI guidance

Addressing the reactions from frustrated medical professionals who have voiced concerns over an influential national panel of immunization experts’ most recent COVID-19 vaccine advice to Canadians, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to make the federal government’s position clear on Tuesday.

“All vaccines in Canada have been approved by Health Canada. Our advice to provinces and territories, and to Canadians, has not changed,” Trudeau said during his national address. “Get your shot as soon as it’s your turn.”

This is in light of The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) being accused of contributing to confusion and doubt about COVID-19 vaccines after doubling down on its position that mRNA vaccines are “preferred” over viral vector doses, and that Canadians should weigh the risks before they decide which one to receive.

The volunteer NACI panel, meant to provide guidance on how vaccines in Canada should be used, has also suggested that people who are concerned about the rare risk of blood clots associated with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson shots could opt to “wait” until they can receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

This perspective is contrary to the widespread messaging from various levels of government and public health officials to get the first vaccine offered to you, and NACI’s guidance has been condemned as being “extremely damaging.”

Trudeau faced further questions about the ongoing incongruity between what Health Canada’s position on the four COVID-19 vaccines the agency has authorized for use — that they are all safe, effective and can be offered to any adult — and the constantly moving goalposts of who NACI thinks the shots should be given to.

In response, Trudeau said that the federal government's priority is making sure everyone who wants to, receives their shots as soon as they are eligible. "It is a good thing that we get to hear from a broad range of medical experts and doctors making recommendations to keep us safe. The bottom line is we need to, all of us, get vaccinated as quickly as possible so we can get back to normal."

After federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu dodged questions about which advice Canadians should be listening to on Monday, Conservative MP and health critic Michelle Rempel Garner is calling on the federal government to step in.

“What Canadians need is clear, concise, and constant communications when it comes to vaccine use. Conservatives have been calling for this for weeks. The buck stops with the health minister. She must immediately fix this problem of her creation. Lives are at stake,” she said in a statement ahead of Trudeau’s address.

Trudeau was among the cohort of Canadians who were recently offered and received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Already, we’re seeing how vaccines, along with public health measures, keep people safe,” Trudeau said on Tuesday, citing the example of Indigenous communities in Canada, where a focus on immunizing widely has resulted in cases falling to one sixth of where they were in January, according to the prime minister.

“This is not a coincidence. Vaccines work.”

