Getting for ready for another winter of COVID-19

With the increase in the Omicron variant and a surge in flu cases, health officials are warning of another difficult winter ahead.

So if you have to stay home for work, school, or because you're sick, there are ways to stay connected while social distancing at the same time.

Many people spent the holidays doing digital live chats connecting with friends and family members and it’s likely that will continue into the future whether it’s on Skype, FaceTime or Zoom.

Another way people are filling their time at home is binge watching their favourite TV series or movies.

Some services come with a feature that allows you to have “virtual watch parties” with friends and family where you can watch a program at the same time and comment in real time.

“With more streaming services than ever, a dedicated streaming player is often the best way to access them all, even if you have a smart TV. They may offer features and services that your TV lacks,” said Jim Willcox with Consumer Reports.

According to Consumer Reports, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a good value at $75 and did well in tests.

Another way to stay connected with your friends is with a gaming console or computer, where you can play together with friends online, but you’ll need a good headset to talk with them while you’re playing.

“Look for a headset that is both comfortable and has great sound quality, including the microphone. You’ll also want to decide if you want it to be wired, which is often cheaper, or wireless, which gives you more freedom but can be pricier,” said Nicolas De Leon with Consumer Reports.

For a wired model, the Turtle Beach Recon 50 is an affordable choice at $45 and it got perfect scores for design, sound, and comfort in a Consumer Reports user study.

For $190, the wireless Steel Series Arctis 7 scored just as well.

If you are watching a lot of TV and have not upgraded to a sound bar with a sub-woofer, past tests done by Consumer Reports have shown it to be a worthwhile investment.

The New Year is also when many people decide to get in shape and there are many fitness programs that allow you to connect virtually to help you reach your goals.

It's also a time when there are sales on treadmills, elliptical and fitness trackers to help you monitor your progress.

Another great way to stay connected is using the services of your local library which can allow you to download e-books, movies and music for free.

Also, consider things like virtual cooking classes and book clubs as well as online tours of aquariums, museums and zoos.

If you're feeling isolated, studies have shown even a brief phone call to a family member or friend can make a difference and be enough to lift your spirits.