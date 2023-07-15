'Getting our momentum back': Heavy events return to Cambridge Scottish Festival
The Cambridge Scottish Festival kicked off Friday night and this year's event includes the return of a fan favourite.
The two-day festival began in Churchill Park with a concert featuring some “Celtic rock energy” and entertainment from the Blair Scottish Country Dancers.
Saturday’s schedule sees the long-awaited return of the heavy events, such as the caber toss and hammer throw.
They’ve been on pause since the start of the pandemic.
“Last year was our restart after the three-year COVID hiatus,” said Kris Gies, vice-president of the Cambridge Scottish Festival. “It’s been a learning experience. Getting our momentum back, getting new volunteers on board – a new energy. We’re excited to approach this again with that renewed vigor.”
Also on the schedule Saturday, highland dancing, piping and drumming competitions.
More than 20 pipe bands from Ontario and beyond are currently registered.
The festival also has the “Avenue of the Clans”, heritage tent, vendors, food and a kids area with mini-Highland Games.
The City of Cambridge said the festival started in 1975 but the “games have roots in Galt that date all the way back to 1879.”
The event wraps at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
