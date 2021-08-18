Getzlaf, Fantuz to be inducted in to Riders' Plaza of Honour

Fan favourites Chris Getzlaf and Andy Fantuz are two of the latest inductees to the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour.

Regina businessman Paul J. Hill will also be inducted as a builder, and Gabe Patterson will be inducted posthumously.

Getzlaf, a Regina product, played for the Regina Thunder and University of Regina Rams before begin drafted by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2007. He was traded to the Riders later that year and went on to play 10 seasons with the club.

The receiver ranks fifth in franchise history with 5,694 receiving yards and sits in sixth for receiving touchdowns with 37. He was part of Grey Cup-winning teams in 2007 and 2013.

"It’s a surreal feeling to get the opportunity to play for the team that you grew up watching and be a hometown guy playing on the team for as long as I did and to have an honour like this, it just takes it above the top," Getzlaf said.

Ontario-born Fantuz was selected third overall by the Riders in the 2006 CFL Draft and went on to play six of his 12 CFL seasons with the team. The receiver ranks 12th all-time in receiving yards with 4,311 and 14th all-time in receiving touchdowns with 23.

Getzlaf and Fantuz were a part of the "Canadian Air Force" trio of receivers along with Rob Bagg. Getzlaf said going into the Plaza with his former teammate makes it extra special.

"I’m really looking forward to the weekend with Andy, we had a lot of years here together," he said. "Great teammate, great competitor, phenomenal football player, it’s going to be a fun weekend to celebrate with him."

Gabe Patterson played for the Riders for two seasons from 1946-47. Filling the roles of quarterback, running back, defensive back and kicker, Patterson was just the second Black player to play for the franchise and the club said he’s considered to be the Riders’ first Black star. He died in Pittsburgh in 1991 at the age of 72.

Paul J. Hill, chairman, president and CEO of The Hill Companies, served on the Riders’ management council and board of directors for more than 22 years.

The Riders said Hill has bee a “driving force” behind campaigns for new turf in 2000 and 2007, club seating builds in the old stadium, the centennial fund and camera tower build.

The four men will be inducted into the Plaza of Honour on Oct. 9.