Ghost bike honours cyclist killed at intersection in Ottawa's east end
An all-white "ghost" bike has been placed in Ottawa's east end to remember a cyclist killed at the intersection last week.
A 43-year-old woman died after she was struck by a municipal snow grader at the intersection of North River Road and Donald Street last Thursday.
Coun. Rawlson King and members of Ottawa's cycling community placed the white bicycle at the intersection on Sunday.
"Every time we don't make an investment in safety, this is potentially the cost we're going to pay," Ottawa Bike president Erinn Cunningham said.
"We know that there's massive budgets for building roads and infrastructure like that, but we're not putting the safe infrastructure so that everyone – pedestrians, people on bikes, people taking transit – can use to get to where they need to safely."
Bike Ottawa and elected officials have called on the city to invest in safer cycling infrastructure around the city, including at the intersection of North River Road and Donald Street. The area is popular for cyclists linking to the Adawe Crossing over the Rideau River.
Ottawa police and the city of Ottawa are investigating the fatal collision at the intersection.
-
One person in critical condition following New Tecumseth house fireOne person is in critical condition after a house fire in New Tecumseth Sunday evening.
-
Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over BlackhawksJansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night.
-
B.C. organizers demand clear plan as hundreds of Ukrainians could arrive within daysProminent members of British Columbia's Ukrainian community are demanding a clear plan from the provincial government as they expect a planeload of displaced families to arrive in the province as early as this week.
-
Splash park in Chelmsford to open in June for the summerSplash N Go Adventure Parks, a Sudbury-owned inflatable water park, is set to open for the season at Vermillion Lake Park on June 25.
-
Indoor baseball camp opens up sport to kids living with disabilitiesEdmonton children and their families are looking back at a rewarding season of baseball as the first program of its kind wrapped up at Kinsmen Field House.
-
Spring snowstorm affects Edmonton roads, central Alberta highwaysWhile Sunday marked the first day of spring, a snowstorm affected motorists in central Alberta.
-
First official day of spring in Saskatoon begins with cloud and rainAfter a few days of melting snow under the sun, the first day of spring in Saskatoon brought rain clouds, making for a less than ideal Sunday.
-
Edmonton to examine working toward decriminalizing minor drug offencesA city council committee will examine the decriminalization of illegal drugs to help reduce the number of drug poisoning deaths.
-
Senators trade Nick Paul to Tampa BayThe Senators announced Paul was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round draft pick in 2024.