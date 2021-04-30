Gian-Carlo Carra files nomination papers for October civic election

Another incumbent has announced their intention to run once again in this October's Calgary municipal election.

Gian-Carlo Carra, who has represented Ward 9 since 2010, filed nomination paperwork on Friday.

All but one of the 15 members of city council — 14 councillors and one mayor — have now announced their intentions, with Ward. 1 Coun. Joe Magliocca the only holdout.

Magliocca was involved in an expense scandal after a forensic audit revealed he filed claims for meetings at a Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Quebec that didn't happen.

The matter was referred to Calgary police, who referred it to RCMP.

Seven councillors will be running to retain their seats:

Ward Sutherland (Ward 1)

Sean Chu (Ward 4)

George Chahal (Ward 5)

Jeff Davison (Ward 6)

Gian-Carlo Carra (Ward 9)

Diane Colley Urquhart (Ward 13)

Peter Demong (Ward 14)

Two councillors, Jyoti Gondek (Ward 3) and Jeromy Farkas (Ward 11) are running for mayor.

Three others, Druh Farrell (Ward 7), Evan Woolley (Ward 8) and Shane Keating (Ward 12) are not running this fall and Mayor Naheed Nenshi is also not running.

There are 61 people registered to run in the 14 wards, and 12 candidates are registered so far to run for mayor.

The civic election is set for Oct. 18. A full list of candidates can be found here.