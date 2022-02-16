Giant snowman in Timmins melts hearts

Step aside Frosty, there's a new snowman in town. Rolly is 45 feet tall with eyes, nose and limbs made of birch trees. He's named after the snowman maker's father.

“So we did the name in his honour because he’s fighting cancer right now, so that’s why I did it," said Michel Campeau.

Timmins has been blessed this winter with an abundance of snow and that's all Campeau needed to create his masterpiece by hand. He started in November and finished just in time for Family Day weekend.

“We used a winter scoop for snow and we weighed it to give us a rough estimate how much snow we were putting on," he said. "That’s why we got an estimate of 165 tonnes of snow for this snowman."

For traffic safety reasons, Campeau has Rolly facing his property. Climbing Rolly is not permitted, but people are welcome onto the property to have their photos taken with him. Donations for area food banks will also be accepted.

Monique Campeau, Michel's wife, said building the snowman reflects her husband's character.

“He’s got a heart of gold so he just shares it with the world," she said. "This is a guy who has a hard time sitting down doing nothing, so he put his energy into putting a smile on everybody’s face, including Rolly’s."

Many people have been delighted to view Rolly's pictures shared around social media platforms, but seeing him in person will melt your heart.