Gift campaign for Lethbridge children a huge success

Organizers of a massive toy drive in the city of Lethbridge say it a big success, despite a hard push in the final weeks of the donation period.

Officials with the Angel Tree campaign, led by Lethbridge Family Services, had more than 3,500 requests for gift hampers for children in 2022 – approximately 300 more than the previous year.

Despite that heavy load, volunteers were able to ensure every child had an incredible holiday.

Lethbridge Family Services says it was able to achieve its goal thanks to strong community support and a lot of work from volunteers, Lethbridge Family Services says.

A team of 273 volunteers worked more than 4,200 hours over a nine-week period to get the job done.

"That's a very congested time period," said Michelle Gallucci, the director of advancement and communications for Lethbridge Family Services.

"We had four shifts of volunteers a day just gift bundling. We had 20 drivers a day delivering gift bundles and picking up toys.

"It was such a great experience and they were so committed."

Gallucci says the organization is already beginning preparations for 2023's Angel Tree campaign by purchasing a lot of toys that are on sale after Christmas.