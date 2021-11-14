Gift of Lights holiday display returns to Bingemans
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A family-friendly light display has returned to Kitchener.
The Gift of Lights holiday drive-thru opened up for the first time at Bingemans on Saturday.
It features two light tunnels and more than 300 animated and static light displays.
Those driving through can enjoy the spectacle from the comfort of their own car and tune into the Gift of Lights radio station to listen along.
The display will run on Saturdays and Sundays until the end of the month and then daily starting on Nov. 26.
-
Group of wild boars roaming the Pickering area could be cause for concern, officials sayPickering resident Mary Delaney says her husband came face-to-face with the boars in what she called an ‘E.T. meets Elliot in the cornfield’ moment in the couple's backyard.
-
Oilers visit the Blues after Draisaitl's 2-goal gameEdmonton visits the St. Louis Blues after Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the Oilers' 3-2 loss to the Sabres.
-
Cody Coverchuk crowned Canadian professional bull riding champ at finals in EdmontonDespite a lackluster start, Cody Coverchuk took the national title for professional bull riding in Canada Saturday evening.
-
-
New Brunswick reports a COVID-19-related death, 65 new cases on SundayNew Brunswick is reporting one death and 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
-
Sask. bull rider crowned 2021 PBR Canada ChampionA Saskatchewan bull rider has solidified his name in Professional Bull Riders (PBR) history, becoming the third multi-time national champion.
-
Residents reminded to 'pocket your keys' to prevent vehicle theftThe South Bruce OPP is reminding residents to “pocket your keys” to help prevent vehicles from being stolen.
-
University of Saskatchewan Huskies seek 20th Hardy Cup after dominant Canada West semifinal winThe University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team beat the UBC Thunderbirds in the Canada West semifinal 39-17, punching its ticket to the Hardy Cup against the University of Manitoba Bisons.
-
Man taken to hospital after shooting in southeast CalgaryInvestigators are working to learn more about a shooting in southeast Calgary that sent a man to hospital.