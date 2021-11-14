Gift of Lights holiday display returns to Bingemans

A family-friendly light display has returned to Kitchener.

The Gift of Lights holiday drive-thru opened up for the first time at Bingemans on Saturday.

It features two light tunnels and more than 300 animated and static light displays.

Those driving through can enjoy the spectacle from the comfort of their own car and tune into the Gift of Lights radio station to listen along.

The display will run on Saturdays and Sundays until the end of the month and then daily starting on Nov. 26.