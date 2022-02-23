Gifts gone missing after kids' birthday party

Three kids went home without presents, after a mix-up at an east-end party facility.

The children’s mother is appealing to whoever has them to get in touch and return the gifts.

Jennifer Quinlan held a birthday party for her six-year-old twins and eight-year-old son at Sky Zone Trampoline Park on Family Day.

Her oldest son, 26, was supposed to load her blue truck with the birthday gifts, but Quinlan says they were placed in the back of the wrong vehicle.

“He told me he put them in the back of a truck where there was green sled in the back and I said ‘that wasn’t my truck,’” says Quinlan.

She noticed there were no gifts in her truck when she got home.

Her son had put them in the wrong vehicle.

She says about 15 gifts are missing.

“They’re sad, they had a birthday party and opened a bunch of presents and now they can’t play with them,” Quinlan says.

She alerted Sky Zone immediately.

The general manager of the indoor trampoline park tells CTV News staff searched the parking lot for the truck, but it was gone.

"It's the first time something like this has happened, " said manager Kayla Lumley, who has been working at the Tecumseh Mall location since it opened about five years ago.

Quinlan also put in a call to the Windsor Police Service.

“They wanted me to wait a few days and then they could possibly get a plate from the mall security,” she said.

Lumley said the business is also appealing to the owner or driver of the pickup truck to return the gifts.

"They can be dropped off at Sky Zone, she says. “No questions asked.”

- With files from CTV Windsor's John Lewis