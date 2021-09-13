Gilda's Club launches new Raw and Reflective calendar
Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka launched its 2022 calendar to help support families touched by cancer.
The 'Raw and Reflective' calendar is a significant fundraiser for the club and showcases local models who overcame the disease or are currently undergoing treatments.
Organizer and Connect Hair Studio owner Sharon Smith said they hope to inspire and comfort others through each calendar.
"Take this calendar home, sit down with a glass of wine, put your feet up, digest the stories," she said. "Feel what they're feeling, and maybe, just maybe, it will help somebody going through a similar journey."
All money raised from calendar sales will help support families affected by cancer.
Aaron Lutes, executive director of Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka, said the campaign is about the community coming together, "whether it's buying a calendar, being a model, a photographer or sponsor."
"We all have a role to play in this community in helping people who are fighting cancer to feel like they're going to be ok," Lutes added.
The 2021 calendar raised $21,000.
Complete information on the 'Raw and Reflective' calendar and how to order a copy is available here.
-
Parties look to flip Conservative heavy Brandon-Souris ridingIt's the home stretch for federal parties as election day draws closer and candidates in the Brandon-Souris riding are looking to make the most out of the time left.
-
Demand for COVID-19 testing surges in Alberta, results being delayedA surge in demand for COVID-19 testing in Alberta means some people are waiting longer than usual for results and the province is asking for patience.
-
Family of homicide victim releases statementThe family of Gabriel Neil, a recent homicide victim in London, Ont., is breaking its silence.
-
The impact a Winnipeg study has had on a family from Ireland 13 years laterA treatment for an infantile severe bone disease that was tested in Winnipeg is proving to be life-changing 13 years later.
-
Calgary theatre companies announce plans to head back to the stageCalgary theatre is coming back in some tried and true ways, and a few new ones, too.
-
Timmins Transit bus moves message of Indigenous reconciliationTimmins Mayor George Pirie said it is important to acknowledge the past and present treatment of Indigenous people.
-
B.C. attorney general pushing for U.S.-style racketeering laws to combat organized crimeAs the inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia winds to a close, CTV News has learned Attorney General David Eby has been asking the federal government to re-write parts of the Criminal Code to make it easier to target and convict people associated with organized crime groups.
-
Farewell event planned for Medicine Hat Arena ahead of demolitionAlbertans are invited to say a final goodbye to the Medicine Hat Arena on Sept. 25.
-
Man arrested after pouring 'hot liquid' on person during anti-vaccine passport protest in Victoria: VicPDVictoria police say a man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly threw "hot liquid" on someone during a protest against B.C.'s vaccine card system.