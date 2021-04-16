Gilda's Club of Simcoe Muskoka holds online Star Wars memorabilia auction
Star Wars fans can get their hands on a piece of an impressive collection of memorabilia only available through Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka auction.
Long-time supporters of Gilda's donated more than 1,000 items from a private collection for the online auction.
Many items, including limited editions, are in their original packaging. Over 200 pieces are valued at $250.
The remarkable lot includes a limited edition Scout Trooper with Speeder Bike sculpture that is expected to fetch between $3,000 and $4,500.
The auction is online now and runs until May 4.
All proceeds go towards the club's free support programs for those dealing with cancer and their families.