Giller winner Souvankham Thammavongsa takes home $20K Trillium Book Award Scotiabank Giller Prize winner Souvankham Thammavongsa is adding Ontario's top literary prize to her trophy case. When will Ontario return to normal? This doctor believes it could be sooner than you think With Canada set to receive enough supply to fully vaccinate most people by the middle of the summer, many Ontarians are wondering when exactly life will return to normal. RVH receives $14 million financial boost to alleviate surgical backlog Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre received a financial shot in the arm from the Ontario government in response to reduce the surgical backlog created through the COVID-19 pandemic. 'I have never felt safe': Nunavut MP accuses parliamentary security of racial profiling in farewell speech In a scathing farewell speech, Nunavut NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq blasted the federal government for inaction on Indigenous issues and accused parliamentary security of racial profiling.