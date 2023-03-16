Gimli council passes bylaw to boost salaries

Gimli's mayor and councillors will be getting a boost to their pay cheques.

During a council meeting Wednesday evening, the rural municipality's council gave second and third reading to a bylaw first introduced in February, which will see their wages increased.

The rural municipality confirmed to CTV News the bylaw has passed with amendments and will take effect Thursday.

It will see a phased in approach to salary increases in 2023 and in 2024.

The mayor's current salary of $25,000 will be increased to $30,100 immediately, and will be topped up to $35,100 in 2024.

The deputy mayor’s salary is increasing from around $20,900, with the first increase bumping it up to $25,900, and a second increase in 2024 to $30,900.

Councillor salaries, currently sitting at $20,300, will increase to $25,300. The second phase will boost it to $30,300.

The first increase takes effect immediately.

Daily meal per diems and indemnities are also getting a boost.

Gimli Mayor Kevin Chudd previously told CTV News wages and compensation has not increased in five years. He hopes this boost may bring more people into civic politics in the future.

CTV News has reached out to Chudd for more details.

This story will be updated.

-with files from CTV's Mason DePatie